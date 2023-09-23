FMC threatens mass burial for nine unclaimed corpses 

The Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State has issued a two weeks ultimatum to relatives of nine unclaimed corpses in its morgue to claim them or they would be given mass burial.

This was contained in a statement issued by Esther Bature, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, on Friday.

According to her, the decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline was due to the fact that some of the corpses were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of six months permitted by law.

“Consequently members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period indicated herein, may please, visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and claim,” Bature said.

She said that at the expiration of the two weeks deadline, effective from September 22, 2023, the hospital would be left with no option than to give the nine corpses a mass burial.