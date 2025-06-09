FMC probes failure of staff to attend to accident patient + Video

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja has announced the commencement of an investigation into an incident captured in a viral video regarding its emergency response.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Obadiah Gana, on Sunday to newsmen in Abuja.

Gana revealed that the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, had directed a full investigation into the matter.

He added that the inquiry was currently ongoing.

He said: “We have been made aware of an online video that negatively depicts our hospital.

“In response, we have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the facts surrounding this incident.

“Findings of the investigation will be made available to the public.”

Gana said preliminary findings indicated that the emergency department had an adequate supply of medical consumables, including latex gloves, contrary to the claims made in the video.

Additionally, he said that resuscitation equipment and medications were sufficient.

He added: “There was no shortage of patient transfer equipment, including trolleys and wheelchairs.

“Interaction with staff on duty and other stakeholders is currently ongoing.”

Gana apologised for any distress or discomfort caused and assured that the hospital takes feedback seriously and maintains an open-door policy.

He said: “We have multiple patient feedback channels available, including several phone numbers displayed throughout the hospital, QR codes, and email contacts.

“In addition, we run a medical indigent fund to assist underprivileged patients with hospital bills.

“We have successfully treated numerous unconscious patients and safely reunited them with their relatives with the help of our social workers.”

The PRO also highlighted that FMC Abuja was a centre for specialised procedures such as open-heart surgery, laser surgery, kidney transplants, spine surgery, and other advanced treatments rarely available in most public hospitals.

Gana ended by emphasising the hospital’s commitment to quality care delivered with empathy and compassion, reiterating ongoing efforts to improve service quality.

