FMC Makurdi sets date to commence dialysis services

Dr. Peteru Inunduh, the Managing Director, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, on Thursday said the centre would commenced dialysis services on January 11.

Inunduh disclosed this in Makurdi during the test run and training of staff to man the dialysis machines, the construction of endoscopy suites and delivery of the colonoscope and gastroscope machines.

A gastroscope is a long flexible telescope about the thickness of the index finger, with a bright light at its tip used to look directly into the gullet (oesophagus), stomach and the first part of the small bowel (duodenum) during gastroscopy.

The second procedure after a gastroscopy is called a colonoscopy.

This is an examination of the large bowel (colon).

The colonoscope is also a long flexible telescope about the thickness of the index finger with a bright light at its tip, which is carefully passed through the bottom (anus) to the caecum and the end of the small intestine

The instruments used for these procedures are endoscopes.

Inunduh said the 2017 dialysis model procured from Germany would be ready for usage from next week, adding that the centre had never offered dialysis services in the 30 years of its existence.

“We haven’t rendered dialysis services at FMC in the last 30 years and these machines will be ready next week for usage,’’ he reiterated.

The managing director said that the hospital was now “wearing a new face’’ while taking delivery of the colonoscope and gastroscope machines.

Inundun said that the theatre complex and mortuary building at the permanent site would be completed in February, while the accident and emergency unit at Tongov Outreach Centre were being roofed.

No hospital in Benue State offers dialysis services currently.