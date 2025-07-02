FMC Abuja appoints new emergency head after viral neglect video

The Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, has appointed Dr Timothy Samaila, a neurosurgeon, as the new Head of its Accident and Emergency Unit.

The appointment follows the outcome of an investigation into a viral video that alleged the neglect of accident victims at the facility.

The Medical Director of the centre, Prof. Saad Ahmed, announced the appointment in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement, titled “Findings of the Investigative Panel on Staff Response to Accident Victims at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja Following a Viral Video Seen on Social Media”, detailed the centre’s response to the June 6 incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the video, which circulated widely on social media, showed accident victims left unattended at the hospital’s emergency unit.

According to the footage, hospital staff reportedly refused to help the victims, citing a lack of medical consumables and stating it was not their responsibility to transport patients into the unit.

The incident sparked public outrage and prompted the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, to order a full investigation.

Ahmed said the hospital was made aware of the incident via social media and, in line with its complaint-handling protocols, set up an impartial investigative panel.

“The panel thoroughly examined the incident, and appropriate measures have been taken based on its findings,” he stated.

He added that Samaila’s appointment was part of broader reforms to improve trauma response, enhance staff readiness, and strengthen emergency medicine training at the hospital.

Ahmed clarified that the three accident victims seen in the video were treated and discharged in stable condition on the same day.

He also confirmed that there was no shortage of medical supplies at the time, as established by the panel.

“For transparency and professional accountability, some staff members on duty during the incident have been referred to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee, in line with Public Service Rules,” he said.

Additionally, Ahmed announced new collaborations with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain to implement global best practices in emergency care.

He encouraged patients and the public to use the hospital’s official feedback and complaints platforms, which were clearly displayed at all service points.

“Using these platforms ensures prompt attention, enhances patient satisfaction, and helps avoid incidents that may escalate into harassment of healthcare workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by the public and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining and improving the high-quality services FMC Abuja is known for,” he added.

