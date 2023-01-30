Flying Eagles, Young Chipolopolo now to play on Saturday

The international friendly match between Nigeria and Zambia at the U20 boys’ level will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 4th February.



Initially, both countries’ football-governing bodies had agreed on a two-match tour for 27th and 30th January respectively. However, issues of logistics and the compunction on the Young Chipolopolo to process their entry visas into Egypt for the forthcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations before leaving Zambia forced a postponement.



Zambia’s U20 delegation is still in Lusaka and will now only be able to play one match against the Flying Eagles, before proceeding to Dakar for a game against Senegal on Tuesday next week.



Both Nigeria and Zambia will face a country from the other’s region in Egypt, with Nigeria drawn against Mozambique (alongside host nation Egypt and Senegal) in Group A, while Zambia will face Benin Republic (alongside Tunisia and The Gambia) in Group C. Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo make up Group B.



Seven-time African champions Nigeria will fly to Morocco on Wednesday next week for their final round of preparations. Coach Isah Ladan Bosso’s wards have been in flaming form in recent weeks, lashing a slew of teams in friendly games.



Bosso’s wards were worthy champions of the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic in May 2022, winning all their five matches in the competition.