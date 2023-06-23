Flying Eagles Striker, Lawal, consents transfer to Croatia

Flying Eagles striker has reportedly agreed a transfer to Croatian club Istra 1961 to cool off interests from several other clubs across Europe.

A top source familiar with the transfer told SCORENigeria that Fago, 19, is now only waiting for his entry visa to begin a new adventure in Europe.

“There was an agreement in place with the Croatian club even before the World Cup and to maintain the relationship, it was agreed that this agreement be respected despite other serious interests for the player,” the source explained.

He featured at this year’s invitational Via Reggio Tournament in Italy.

Mavlon FC striker Fago started all five Flying Eagles games at the U20 World Cup in Argentina and scored a goal.

Lawal is adjudged to be a tenacious striker blessed with good movements and aerial power.

Istra 1961 are based in Pula and finished fifth in the Croatian top league this past season.

