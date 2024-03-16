Flying Eagles crash out of African Games

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been knocked out of the men’s football event of the 2023 African Games in Ghana after a 3-2 defeat by Senegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Flying Eagles took an early lead in the second minute through Charles Agada.

The match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Idrissa Traore, however, equalised for Senegal in the 21st minute with a low shot.

The Senegalese then went ahead to make it 2-1 with another good effort.

Chibuzor Izuogu put Nigeria back into the game when he equalised to make it 2-2 through a brilliant free kick.

Pape Diouf converted from the spot for the winning goal to send Senegal into the semi finals.

The Flying Eagles ended their campaign with only one victory against South Sudan, losing their opening match 1-2 to Uganda and 2-3 to Senegal.

Nigeria finished third in the group behind Uganda and Senegal, with South Sudan coming fourth.

After the match, Coach Ladan Bosso said he was disappointed at the result and blamed poor preparation for the performance.

Bosso said: “I’m disappointed because this game was the best we have played so far in this tournament.

“I didn’t have enough time to scout for players and what I did was to watch a few games in Uyo and other places.

“That’s where I saw the two Enyimba players, Daga and Chibueze.”

Nigeria won the men’s football silver at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco in 2019 after a 2-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the final.