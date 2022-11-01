Floods: NEMA donates food items to victims in Yobe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated food items to Yobe flood victims Tuesday in Damaturu, the capital city.

NEMA’s Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said the donation was to complement the state government’s effort in assisting the flood victims.

Ahmed was represented at the presentation by NEMA’s Deputy Director, Human Resources, Alhaji Muhammed Kanar.

“To ameliorate the sufferings of the affected persons, the Federal Government through NEMA has approved the delivery of the materials,’’ he said.

He listed the items to include 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt and 75 kegs of vegetable oils.

Others were: 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, 75 cartons of tin tomatoes, 7,350 pieces of nylon mats and 1,000 pieces of insecticide-treated mosquito nets. 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,000 pieces of new children’s wear, 600 cartons of toilet soap, 1,000 pieces of men and women’s wears each.





