Floods: NEMA distributes more relief materials to displaced victims in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated 7,415 bags of grains and other relief materials to vulnerable persons in Kano State.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, while presenting the items to the state government said the items were made up of food and non-food items.

Ahmed- Habib, who was represented by Alhaji Aminu Boyi-Ringim, the Deputy Director, Finance and Account, said that officials of the agency were again in Kano to present additional relief materials to people displaced by flood.

He said that the Federal Government could not compensate the victims of the traumatic experiences of the disaster.

“We can only assist people in alleviating their suffering with this Federal Government approved relief materials.

“The items include 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg).

“75 kegs of vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomatoes, 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito net and 600 cartons of bath soap.

“Others are 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,000 pieces of children’s wears, 1,000 pieces of women’s wears and 1,000 pieces of men’s wears,’’ the NEMA D-G said..

According to Ahmed-Habib, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk made a presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari of the state of despair faced by the most vulnerable affected by the disaster.

Receiving the items, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the Federal Government for coming to the aid of the vulnerable and for donating additional relief materials to flood victims in the state.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Tarauni, said that the items would be distributed to the victims and other vulnerable persons.





