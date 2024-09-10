Floods kill 24, destroy property worth N22bn in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Executive Council has confirmed that no fewer than 24 people have lost their lives and property worth over N22bn destroyed due to persistent floods in 16 local government areas of the state.

This was as the council disclosed that it has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to assess the damages caused by the devastating natural disaster.

The commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Wanka made this known while addressing journalists after the council’s meeting on Monday.

Wanka, while stating that the ministry is still compiling its report, noted, “But from the report they have recorded, 24 lost their life, 163 injured, 16 local Government areas affected, 60 culverts washed away, 12 major roads were cut off, 178 electric poles were destroyed, 11,183 livestock and 122,330 households were affected and,52,000 houses were destroyed.

“When such an incident happened, the victims were kept in primary schools and later they joined their relatives in the town where they didn’t open any Internally Displaced Persons camp.”

According to her, the council has ratified the release of funds to rehabilitate damaged structures, including culverts, access roads, schools, and public buildings.

Also Read:

Wanka maintained that the committee’s formation followed a directive from the Federal Government to ascertain the magnitude of the disaster, which affected many states in the federation.

“The committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo, will comprise relevant commissioners as members, with the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, monitoring its activities, “she stated.

On his part, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Dallami Kawule, announced that he had directed his ministry to crack down on structures built on waterways across the state.

The move, according to Kawule, aimed to prevent future flood disasters as assessments indicated that blockage of waterways exacerbated the problem.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Education, Jamila Ɗahiru said, “The Ministry of Education has secured approval for the renovation and remodelling of the state Education Resource Center, which will be merged with the newly commissioned Zainab Bulkachuwa ICT Center to form a world-class learning centre to boost education and Learning in the state.”

Post Views: 2