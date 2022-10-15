Floods: Isoko natives urged to support victims with donation 

A clarion call has been made to every Isoko indigene and the oil-producing ethnic nationality’s friends in Nigeria and abroad for urgent donations to cushion the effects of the current flooding of its communities.

Over 60 per cent of Isoko communities are currently deserted due to the floods.

The call was made by a House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency on the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM), CT. Esanerovo Trinity Agbodo.The call was reiterated by the founder of Isoko Lions Movement (ILM), Omokioja Julius Eto, who is also a senior journalist.

Agbodo and Eto are also the founders and brains behind Isoko Action Group (ISAG) which has carried out interventionist activities in the ethnic nationality.

Agbodo’s call was contained in an open letter to Isoko people worldwide entitled: “Launch of Isoko Flood Mitigation Emergency Fund ( IFME- FUND) and Donation to Isoko Development Union Bank Account for Intervention in All Affected Communities in Isoko Land*”

Agbodo, also convener of Voters Movement and Niger Delta Development Partners, stated: “This call has become necessary as our people are being displaced from their abode and losing their sources of livelihood daily due to this flood. This fund is to complement efforts of government and from other quarters to support our people in this trying period. We stand with every Isoko indigene and resident and we know God will surely see us through.

“To this effect, we have contacted the umbrella body of our people worldwide, Isoko Development Union (IDU) to raise funds to support our affected people now and after the flood to settle down.

The statement directed the public to donate directly to the official account of IDU, Unity Bank, 00113341520″ and send your alerts and proof of payment to [email protected] or to any of these telephone numbers, 07063365666, 08075504012, 08116759786 (Calls and WhatsApp) for proper account reconciliation and transparency.

“We remain in the service of Isoko people and we will surely overcome this challenge together.”

