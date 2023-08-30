Flooding, power outages as Idalia batters Florida

The centre of Hurricane Idalia is crossing into southern Georgia, and maximum sustained winds have decreased to 90mph (150km/h).

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is now about 15 miles (20km) south of the city of Valdosta in Georgia.

High water levels are continuing along the Gulf Coast, it adds.

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida, bringing winds of 110mph (175km/h) and potentially life-threatening conditions.

One death has been confirmed after a driver lost control of his vehicle in Pasco County during heavy storm conditions, Florida’s Highway Patrol says

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis says 16ft (4.8m) storm surges are expected in some areas as fierce winds push seawater inland

Some areas of the state have been hit with flooding as knee-deep water covers roads and inundates towns

Almost 280,000 people are without power as the storm tears through, and residents are warned to be careful of downed power lines.

