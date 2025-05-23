Flooding: Ondo begins clearing of major waterways

As part of measures to avert flooding in the state, the Ondo State Government has commenced the clearing of blocked waterways in Akure, the state capital, as well as other communities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, recently identified Ondo State among those at risk of experiencing flooding this year.

Speaking while supervising the work on Friday, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, said the state government’s objective was to ensure the state remains free from flooding this year.

Fasua disclosed that the government has deployed two excavators to flood-prone areas, which have already begun clearing waterways in Akure metropolis to avert flooding.

He said, “We must commend the state government for this proactive measure and assure that no flood-prone area will be neglected.

“I want to use this opportunity to caution residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways, as it obstructs water flow and contributes to flooding.

“We will take drastic action to address indiscriminate refuse dumping in waterways. It is a bad habit that must be seriously tackled and eradicated.”

In his remarks, the consultant to the state government on clearing waterways, Elisah Ebijimi, expressed his commitment to completing the task on time, ensuring timely intervention in flood-prone areas.

He noted that the state government had ordered the completion of clearing waterways in Akure and other areas across the state.

“The state government has mandated us to finish the job promptly, and we are fully committed to this,” Ebijimi stressed.

