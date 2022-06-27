Flooding: Lagos State announces diversion of traffic in Ogba

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic along Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba for one week for the installation of a precast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Oladeinde stated that the diversion was necessary to provide lasting solutions to the flooding issues on some roads in the metropolis.

He said the diversion will be from June 28 to July 5, 2022.

While advising motorists in the affected area to utilise Acme, Wempco, Akilo, and Ijaiye roads to connect to their desired destinations, the Commissioner noted that only Metal Box Road would be barricaded from traffic.

He said the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to manage movement and minimise inconveniences.

Oladeinde called for more understanding from motorists, noting that the current weather conditions had necessitated such steps.