Flooding: FRSC announces road diversion on Abuja-Lokoja road  

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists travelling to the South-West region of the country through Lokoja to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road.

FRSC Assistant Corps Marshal, Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem announced the diversion in a press release he signed Friday.

Kazeem indicated that the move was owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway in the last three days.

Similarly, the Corps road users those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions through the same town to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

The Agency Spokesman said the advice was given due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside.