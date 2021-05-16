The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, (ECTDA) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to all property owners obstructing waterways in the state capital to remove them or face demolition.

The Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

He said the decision followed incessant flooding during rainy season in the state.

According to him, the 30 days notice is also extended to street traders, hawkers and nightclub owners who constitute nuisance

He said the aim was to ensure that illegal activities were kicked out of the state capital and sanity is restored.

Onoh noted that there were incidences of flooding occasioned by the rainy season which are compounded by the blocked of these drainages in the Enugu metropolis.

He attributed cause of incessant building collapse in the state to indiscriminate dumping of refuse on water channels and blocking of waterways.

“In the face of this, notice is hereby given to all building owners whose structures were built on waterways, in all estates especially in Independence layout.

“Others are GRA, among other areas which cumulatively forms the Enugu City master plan, to quietly remove them.

“They should liaise with the state ministry of works, or the state ministry of environment to find alternatives to salvage their properties.

“All submissions should be made to the ministry of Environment and Ministry of works within 30 days of this announcement.

“Any property owner who fails to abide by this announcement will have his property demolished.

“Therefore, to avoid public outcry, owners of the affected property are requested to comply with this candid directive within 30 days of this notice,” Onoh said.

The agency also warned street traders to vacate the streets within 30 days or face its wrath.

“Subsequently, notice is further given to all street traders using either wheelbarrow, makeshift tables or other forms of a street nuisance that constitute blockages in Abakpa Nike.

“Other places are Garriki, Agbani road, Uwani, Holy Ghost, Coal camp, Emene, Eke-Obinagu to vacate them within the same 30 days.

The Chairman also gave same notice to hawkers who occupied Mayor Bus stop and its environs, Amaechi road and other adjourning streets along Agbani road; Nike road, Amuri road, Isieke Street, Oraukwu Street to vacate.

“This is extended to hawkers at Convent Avenue, Nkpor Street, Odorokuko, College road, Ugbene road, all in Abakpa whose wastes block drainages.

“All container shops along different streets of Trans Ekulu, Obiagu, Emene, and precisely the street traders along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway at Eke-Obinagu are requested to do same,” he warned.

He equally warned all night clubs constituting nuisances along with Igboeze Street in Independence layout, particularly Cubaña and Rewind Night clubs to within 30 days to put an end to it.

“I wish to inform those that have turned the residential area into street trading, Prostitution Avenue and a Keke hub to abate the nuisances forthwith.

“Failure of these clubs to abate the nuisances within 30 days from this notice will result in immediate and permanent shut down of these premises.

“The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority Taskforce shall henceforth commence systematic weekly raids of defaulters with heavy penalties.

“It should be noted that no individual or group is above the law and this agency will enforce every single power within the ambit of the law to suppress any resistance to violators of the law,” Onoh added.