Flood: We’re passing trucks heading to Abuja to ease fuel scarcity-FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said trucks heading to Abuja along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway were being allowed to cross over the once flooded road, to ease the fuel scarcity being experienced in the North.

Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, made the pronouncement Monday while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Koton-Karfe, near Lokoja.

“We are worried about the news reaching us here that because of the blockage experienced at Koton-karfe along Abuja-Lokoja highway in the last 10 days, there is serious fuel scarcity in the North.

“This is because blockage couldn’t enable motorists, particularly petroleum tankers, to pass with the product for use by the people living in Abuja and other northern states.

“The good news is that the flood or water that covered the road is fast receding and the road is visible with vehicles moving side by side from both ends of the road.

“In fact, since yesterday, Sunday, we have been controlling the traffic which is moving faster and steady with priority to those heading to Abuja to help arrest the sufferings of motorists and commutters up north, ” he said.

Dawulung said that the long queues that passed Crusher in Lokoja from Koton-Karfe and the other one at Gegu of the other side have greatly reduced due to the free flow of traffic.

He said, “as it is now, the traffic is around Banda, moving towards the long Murtala Mohammed Bridge as we try to allow the trucks move up north.”

According to him, the traffic at the side from Abuja has drastically reduced and “is around Ozi village not far from Koton-Karfe as we speak.

“Another good thing is that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have magnanimously filled up the gullies on the flooded road, which allowed free flow of traffic.

“Our prayer is that with this success being recorded so far, let us not record any more brake down from any of the trucks as they move on.

“This is because we are hoping that with the flood receding, in next few days, normalcy will return to the troubled Abuja-Lokoja express way, ” he prayed.

Following the inability of petroleum tankers to cross the flooded highway, queues have built up at filling stations in Abuja and other northern states due to the scarcity of fuel.