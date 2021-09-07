Flood sweeps away five-year-old boy in Ogun community

A five year-old boy identified simply as Israel has been swept away by flood following a heavy rain in Mowe, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 7pm on Sunday during the torrential rain with the resultant heavy flood across the community.

The victim and his father were said to be returning from an outing when they both slipped into a canal. Unfortunately, the son was swept away and the father sustained injury on his face while trying to rescue his son.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Shobowale said the mother of the little boy that was washed away is pregnant.

Shobowale said he was still outside his house when the rain started. He said when the information about the incident got to him, he alerted other members of the community and they went to search for the boy and his father.

The father was rescued alive, but his son was washed away.

He said: “Immediately the rain stopped, about five of us went into the canal to rescue the father and son. We were able to rescue the father, but there was no trace of his son.

“It was when we got to the bank of the canal that we saw the remains of the boy.

“The remains of the boy were taken to his father, where he was later buried. I pray God to console the pregnant mother and the bereaved father.

“While we were searching for the boy, some residents of Shokeye Estate also came to search for their two missing children.”

Another resident who didn’t want her name in print said he came to sympathise with the bereaved mother and father over the loss of their son.

He said it was unfortunate that such a pathetic incident happened to the parent of the boy; that he was full of live during church service on Sunday.

“I believe God knows best. Few hours after he left church with his parents, he was washed away by flood. While in church, he was not dancing, which was unusual of him. It was when I persuaded him to dance before he now danced. He was such a jovial and playful boy. We are going to miss him.”

It was also gathered that some streets, like Ajewole Street, Gbobi,.Adesan-Olu and Mowe hotel area were all flooded, while houses submerged at Imedu area as a result of the heavy downpour.

A woman who gave her name as Iya Ibeji said she was in the market when her daughter called her that their house had been taken over by flood.

I thought it was just small water. Unfortunately, when I got home, I couldn’t access my apartment; everywhere was flooded.

“My husband and I mopped up the water till 3am the following morning. Our children slept on the chair. It was a serious issue. I don’t pray such a thing to happen to me again.