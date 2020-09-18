Flash floods from River Niger have submerged over 70 communities and displaced over 50,000 people from their houses in different parts of Kogi State.

Residents of some of the communities who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Thursday said the communities had been experiencing massive flooding in the last five days.

They told NAN on the sidelines of a stakeholders sensitisation/advocacy meeting on 2020 flood that it had wreaked havoc in the affected areas.

The one-day meeting was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency.

One of the residents, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who is also the Desk Officer in charge of ecological and emergency matters in Kogi Local Government Council, said 66 communities had been submerged by flood in the area.

Abdullahi said over 50,000 people had been forced to evacuate their houses and were now being accommodated in schools, filling stations and other makeshift buildings.

He said some of the victims in Edeha and Koton Karfe communities had been sleeping on roads and other open places, cohabiting with mosquitoes and dangerous reptiles.

He said schools had been closed as they had been converted to temporary camps for the victims, calling for urgent intervention from the State Government and NEMA.

The desk officer said the victims had lost their means of livelihood to the flood as their farms and livestock were also washed away by the rampaging floods.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Flood Committee in Ibaji Local Government Area, Omonu James, said floods had sacked thousands of residents from their houses in the area.

James said the problem of the victims were compounded by the area’s terrain as it had no upland for them to relocate to.

Accordingly, he said all the 26 schools in the council had been converted to camps for the displaced persons, but that the camps lacked basic facilities.

He said one death, that of 17-year old Michael Egwuaba, had been recorded since the floods started, but the number could rise if urgent measures were not put in place to mitigate the effect of the disaster on the people.

In Lokoja metropolis, many residents living along the bank of River Niger and other flood paths have been forced out of their houses by the floods.

The situation is said to be very grim in the suburb communities of Egan, Konami, Buzih, Ebwa , Even, Lagan Budan and Gbuje, where residents had been forced to relocate to the neighbouring Niger State.

They appealed to the government to quickly come to the aid of the displaced persons, especially in the area of provision of water, drugs, blankets and mosquito nets, for the victims.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who declared open the meeting, said substantial.amount of money had been released to purchase drugs, food, water and other relief materials for the victims.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, also directed that 21,000 youths recently engaged under the Federal Government’s public works programme be deployed to help in the rescue operation.

He said maximum security would be provided for the personnel involved in search-and-rescue operation, promising that more succour would be provided for the victims.

The NEMA Director in charge of Training, Mohammed Usman, said incessant flooding had become a serious threat to the country’s efforts at becoming self sufficient in food production.

Usman said nine local government areas in Kogi State were among the 102 in the country that had been identified as highly probable risk areas for flooding in 2020.

He called on the state government to urgently take preventive and mitigative measures to reduce the impact of the flood on people and the economy of the state.

He said that NEMA would also in line with the Federal Government’s directive assist the victims to find their feet and go back to farms as soon as possible.

Stakeholders at the meeting, including, the Red Cross, Navy, Civil Defence, Police, NIMET, fire services and the media all expressed their readiness to make their services available to the government.

The Navy, marine police, civil defence, Red Cross and the fire services assured that they had enough men and equipment on ground to confront the disaster.

Julius Mejayan, Executive Secretary, KOSEMA, said highlands had been identified and camps established across the nine local government areas prone to the disaster.

Mejayan listed the council areas as Bassa, Lokoja, Kogi, Omala, Idah, Ibaji, Dekina , Ofu and Igala-mela, warning that residents must be ready to move at any time from now.