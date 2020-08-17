The National Emergency Management Agency has urged residents of flood prone communities in Imo and Abia States to relocate to safer ground to avoid a likely flooding.

Head of Imo-Abia Operations office of NEMA, Evans Ugoh, made the call in Owerri on Monday during a sensitisation visit to some flood prone communities in the two states.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports both the Nigeria Hydrological Services and Nigeria Meteorological Agency had predicted torrential rain in 28 states, including Imo State, from September to December, which may cause serious flooding in the affected states.

Ugoh said based on the prediction, it became necessary for NEMA to hold a sensitisation campaign in Imo and Abia States, which ended in roadwork and rally in Abia State.

Ugoh, who led a team of NEMA officials and other disaster stakeholders on the sensitisation rally, warned against building houses on waterways.

He warned that houses already built on waterways in the two states might be demolished.

NAN reports that some communities in Imo State have come under serious flood attack since 2012, while no fewer than 80 houses have been submerged in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta LGA in 2019.

Ugoh said: “In continuation of NEMA’s sensitisation and in response to the flood prediction by NIHSA and NIMET that there would be torrential rain in 28 states from September till December.

“The NEMA DG, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, approved the sensitisation programme aimed at sending early warning signal to prone communities.”

He advised residents in Imo and Abia States to ensure monthly sanitation and regular decongestion of drainages.

The NEMA official mentioned local governments likely to be affected by the flood in Abia to include: Umunneochi, Osisioma Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa North and Ukwa West.

In Imo State, Ugoh listed Ideato South, Owerri West, Owerri North Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, among other local government areas as those that may likely to be affected.