Flood: NEMA urges LGAs to relocate residents in affected areas

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to local government authorities with communities affected by flood affected to relocate residents to safe higher ground.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Godwin Tepikor, South-South Zone, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tepikor said that the agency’s zonal office carried out an assessment on the flood predicted areas and revealed that several communities in the zone have all been submerged by flooding.

He listed such areas to include: Akinfa, Amasoma,Ayama in Bayelsa.

Others are: Anibucha, Okuzi, Aga, Ugede and Aniekpe in Rivers State.

The Coordinator disclosed that the flooding affected farmlands, fish ponds, pig farms, crops, sources of drinking water, including household properties in these communities.

“As we observed, the economic trees and sources of livelihood in the areas were affected, so it is expected that governments at all levels should come together and ensure that they assist the people.

“On our part, the agency has put measures in place within the 36 states of the federation.

“So we expect the states in the flood predicted area, especially the South-South and those communities that have started experiencing flood to be on top of their activities.

“This is to mitigate the impact of the flood on the people,”he said.

Tepikor called on the authorities of all the local government areas affected to be the first responders to relocate the affected communities to mitigate the impact of flood on the people.

According to Tepikor, the agency advised governments of the states within the zone to relocate the vulnerable communities to safe higher ground.

“NEMA expects that the states involved should have been prepared by mapping out safe grounds in collaboration with the agency and also have their relief supplies ready to assist the affected communities.

“The agency will continue to monitor the rising water level across the predicted states in the zone.

“It will as well monitor their level of preparedness on the flooding as predicted by the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NISA),”Tepikor said.