Flood: NEMA, stakeholders test equipment for disaster response in Sokoto

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and critical stakeholders on disaster management on Thursday inspected and tested equipment prepared to tackle the envisaged flood in Sokoto State.

NEMA Head, Sokoto Operations Office, Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, led officials of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal and Sokoto State Fire Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others to inspect the materials.

Kafindangi, who was represented by Tukur Abubakar, said the exercise was part of proactive measures to adequately prepare for effective response to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) flood predictions and warnings.

He said Sokoto was among the states warned about impending flood in 2023 rainy season, so the inspection and test run of instruments were to ensure critical stakeholders’ preparedness ahead of envisaged disaster.

NEMA official, Aminu Ambursa, demonstrated the use of motorised Search Taps, Lifters, Cutters and other manual cutter and drilling equipment.

Ambursa said the instruments were deployed and used for rescue operations when disaster occurred such as building collapse, vehicle accidents and other incidents.

Responding, Head of Operations, Sokoto State Fire Service, Tanimu Kassarawa, described the exercise as educative and refreshing in emergency response activities.

Kassarawa said disaster response was a collective responsibility of all law enforcement agencies as well as Nigerians at large.

Aliyu Abubakar and Suleiman Muhammad from Federal Fire Service and NSCDC assured of maximum collaboration to achieve the desired results. NAN