Flood: Lagos gives Gbagada-Bariga illegal property owners, squatters eviction notice

The Lagos State Government has issued a 48-hour eviction notice to property owners with illegal structures and squatters around the Gbagada-Bariga channel.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this on his verified X page.

The warning comes days after a 10-hour rainfall affected several areas in Lagos State, with the Gbagada area standing out.

Wahab said: “The drainage channel, which defloods Bariga, Gbagada, Sholuyi downstream communities and environs, and discharges into System 1, has been taken over by squatters who have constituted a nuisance and security risk to the estate.

“Property owners who deliberately built structures to obstruct the free flow of water in the area will also be removed. Shanties were erected along the length of the channel, and their activities have blocked collectors that are supposed to carry stormwater into the channel, resulting in the flooding experienced during the week.

“Upon expiration of the notices served, the operatives of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will commence removal of those contravening structures in order to deflood the area.”

