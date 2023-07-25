Flood: Kwara Assembly condemns indiscriminate dumping of refuse

828 828

The Kwara House of Assembly has condemned the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on drainages, predisposing the State to flood.

This followed the adoption of a Motion on Notice titled “Need to Control Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse on Drainages to Mitigate Flood in the state”, raised by the Chairman, House Committee on Health and Environment, Razaq Owolabi (APC/Share-Oke Ode).

Owolabi, while leading the debate on the motion, drew the attention of his colleagues on the city currently littered with heaps of refuse at Kulende, Taiwo, Ipata and Oja Oba areas, among others.

He pointed out that the state is among the states prone to flood during this rainy season as predicted by the National Meteorological Agency (NEMA).

He tasked the citizens of the state to be patriotic by avoiding unacceptable environmental practices.

Contributing, Lawal Salihu (APC/Malete-Ipaye-Oloru) and other lawmakers attributed the collapse of culvert linking Shao-Malete in Moro Local Government Area of the state to drainage blockade occasioned by poor refuse disposal.

They enjoined residents to always evacuate drainages to guard against flooding.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Yakubu Salihu (APC/Ilesha-Gwanara), urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to direct the state Ministry of Environment to equip Environmental Health Officers on enforcement of penalties.

He advised the ministry to ensure strict enforcement of penalties against anyone found culpable of environmental laws violation.

The Speaker called for collaboration between government and religious leaders to intensify advocacy and public enlightenment campaign to reduce flood disaster