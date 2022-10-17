Flood: House of Reps caucus calls Buhari to declare state of emergency in Bayelsa 

The Bayelsa House of Representatives caucus in the National Assembly NASS has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in Bayelsa due to the ongoing flood.

Leader of the caucus Rep. Fred Agbedi, who led other four members, said this at a news conference Monday in Abuja, sequel to the devastation caused by the flood.

According to him, “it is our additional call, on President to declare a state of emergency in Bayelsa state”.

He said the caucus was fully abreast of the multi-faceted and perilous times confronting Bayelsa people, as occasioned by the perennial floods that had sacked homes and entire communities.

He said the caucus was aware of the numerous challenges the flood had thrown up and the need for timely intervention by all.

“Guided by the untold suffering this has spelt on our people, we hereby empathise with all victims across the state, assuring that as representatives of the people, we are in unison.”

He said that the caucus was working assiduously in partnership with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to bring succour to the affected populace.

According to him, the Bayelsa caucus expresses solidarity with Gov. Douye Diri and the government of Bayelsa State, collectively expressing deep appreciation for the timely intervention.

“We are also grateful to the President for expressing concern at the devastation caused by the floods, particularly in Bayelsa State, condoling with families that have lost lives.”

He commended Buhari for directing agencies to offer all assistance to the people, adding that Bayelsa was not the worse affected, but one that had been completely severed from the rest of the country.

This, according to him, was due to the complete erosion across several sections of the East-West road

He called for intervention from the National Emergency Management Agency; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management.

He said the intervention should come with medicines, foodstuffs and other relief materials.

The caucus called on Bayelsa people to be more united and cooperate with all intervention measures taken by the State and Federal Government.