Flood: FEMA urges residents to heed warning to avert disaster

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called on residents to heed its early warnings to avert flood disasters in the territory.

Director-General of the agency Abbas Idriss, said this in a statement issued by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Nkechi Isa, Wednesday in Abuja.

Idriss, while reacting to the heavy floods in the early hours of Wednesday which affected Dogongada in Lokogoma, Damangaza and Apo Dutse, added that barricades would be placed on some roads.

“The FCTA is to barricade the sleep roads from Games Village to the Airport road and others within the FCT in order to save lives and properties.

“We will continue to educate residents as a government in the language they will understand.

“Motorists should avoid driving on running water, wait for five or more minutes for the water to subside before driving.

“Cross check before leaving homes or your work places to ensure that the road is safe.

“Residents should avoid building on water ways, water channels, raising retention walls, and ensure that the required 25 meters gap between their houses and the water channels or roads are allowed for safety in accordance with the Abuja master plan,” he said.

In a related development, the Search and Rescue Unit of Department of Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, has rescued a resident from drowning at Dogongada area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Acting Director of the department Florence Wenegieme, disclosed that the rescue followed a distress call on the 112 emergency toll free number at 5.25 a.m.

She said the victim was rescued after his vehicle was totally submerged in the flood, leaving him trapped on the roof top of his car.