Flood displaces 134 persons in Benue communities

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said a total of 134,000 persons from 44 communities, across 11 Local Government Areas of the state, have been displaced by flood.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Shior, said this at the monthly distribution of relief materials to the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state Tuesday in Makurdi.

Shior said that the materials would comprising food and non food items would be distributed among IDPs affected flood and those affected by herders attack, to cushion their hardship.

He said that the agency received donations from Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Church of Christ of the Later Day Saint toward supporting the victims.

He disclosed that the IDPs were going through a lot.

“The IDPs are either staying in the IDP camps or host communities for their safety’.





