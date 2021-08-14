Flood displaces 120 families in Jigawa community

Flood, occasioned by heavy rain, has displaced more than 120 families at Unguwar Tsallake area of Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The Information Officer in charge of the council, Alhaji Sunusi Doro, told the News Agency of Nigeriaon Saturday that the incident occurred after a torrential rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doro said the flood submerged more than 120 houses, thereby rendering the occupants homeless.

He said: “Some of the houses have already collapsed while others were submerged.

“Most the occupants are now staying in their relatives’ residences as the water has denied them access to their houses.”

Doro explained that the flooding had also cut off the general hospital in the area, adding that the residents had to navigate through the flooded water before they could access the facility.

The Information Officer quoted the Council Chairman, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu, as sympathising with the victims.

Shuaibu appealed to National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid.

Shuaibu said the council, at its level, had provided empty sacks for residents to erect embankments as part of measures to control flooding.

The council boss also advised people in the area to always clear culverts and drains in order to ensure a clean environment and free flow of water, whenever it rained.

The spokesman of the Council added: “The chairman also disclosed that the council would soon purchase relief items for distribution to victims of cholera outbreak in the area.

“He said that the council had so far spent N400,000 on the procurement of drugs to the seven villages affected by the outbreak.”