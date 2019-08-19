Ten houses, two worship centres, farmlands, shops and assorted property worth millions of naira have been destroyed by flood in Gudaba community of Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Among worship centres affected were “Omega Fire Ministry” belonging to Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and White Garment Church.

The flood, which followed a heavy downpour that started on Sunday, August 18, and ran into the early hours of Monday, August 19, also affected a bridge linking unto Kuje-Gwagwalada road.

Our correspondent, who visited the area, found that the flood had taken over most of the roads, forcing residents to either remain indoors or move through the water to their destinations.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that flooding was a recurring decimal in the community that was situated close to a riverine area.

Zaka Tukura, whose house collapsed, told NAN that he was asleep when water submerged his house.

Tukura said: “I was asleep when water submerged my house. I had to quickly move my children to a neighbour’s house.

“The level of destruction is devastating; it is quite unfortunate that the flood has affected many people in this community.”

Another resident, Sarah Musa, said she could not sleep with her family throughout the night due to the heavy downpour.

She said: “We could not sleep throughout because of the downpour. When the rain kept persisting, we knew we were in danger and started removing our property from the building even when we were not sure which area could be safe.”

She said that her family members succeeded in moving some important household items before the house collapsed.

Machbery Modupe, Head, Department of Works, Kuje Area Council, told NAN that the council was already assessing the situation.