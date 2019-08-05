Flood caused by persistent rainfall has destroyed farmlands and crops worth millions of Naira in three communities of Kalong, Doka and Bakin Kogi in the Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau.

Alhamis Yokden, Information Officer of the Local Council, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Jos.

Yokden told NAN in a telephone interview that the farmlands were totally submerged by flood water as a result of the heavy rain that fell in the affected areas between Friday night and Saturday morning.

He said that majority of the farmlands affected by the flood were those located within the river banks.

He, however said no life was lost in the disaster though that the river overflowed to some residential areas but did not affect any building.

He said: “Last Saturday farmlands and crops at Doka, Kalong and Bakin Kogi communities of Shendam were destroyed by flood.

“Maize, banana, and rice farms worth millions of Naira were washed away by the flood.

“This is a colossal loss to farmers as individuals, and to the local government and the state.

“Though no life was lost, but this will certainly affect government’s revenue and personal income of the farmers.”

He said that a delegation from the Local Government led by Williams Hitlong, the council’s Vice Chairman, visited the affected communities and assured them of government’s intervention.

He said that the vice chairman during the visit appealed to those residing around river banks to relocate to safer areas, to avert loss of lives and property in future.

Juliana Bala, the Director in charge of Emergency and Relief in State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incident to NAN.

Bala said: “Yes, we are aware that flood washed away a good number of farmlands in three communities in Shendam.

“Already, the local emergency committee has gone to the affected communities for assessment and we are also getting set to move in and assess the level of damage.”