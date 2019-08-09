No fewer than 300 houses and several farmlands have been destroyed by devastating floods in Ngalda, Yobe, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The floods, which followed days of persistent rainfall, also destroyed schools and livestock.

NAN reports that Alhaji Idi Gubana, the state’s Deputy Governor, who visited the community on Friday, expressed shock at the level of destruction and promised government’s support to the victims.

He said: “The level of destruction is devastating; it is quite unfortunate. Government will provide relief materials to the victims.”

He said that Gov Mai Mala Buni, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide food, clothes, mattresses and blankets to the victims.

He said: “The agency will provide 140 bags of rice, 141 blankets, 141 pieces of women wrappers, fives bales of men clothes, mosquito nets, buckets, among others.”

He assured the victims that government would work toward finding a permanent solution to the yearly flood in the area.

He commended the community for hosting most of the affected families in their houses.