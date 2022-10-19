Flood delays Bayelsa Queens’ playing tour ahead of Champions League

The flood currently ravaging several parts of the country has severely affected plans for a training tour by Bayelsa Queens ahead of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

Preye Yabrifa, Media Officer of the Yenagoa-based football club, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Yabrifa, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said the team was scheduled to leave the country last Saturday for the tour.

He said: “We were supposed to leave for Togo on Saturday, thereafter to Republic of Benin and then Israel before arriving at Morocco for the competition.

“But flood has limited our travel plans.

“There’s no way out of the state.

“We are supposed to be heading to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“Right now we are considering other means of travel, either by boat or heavy duty vehicles like lorries to get to Port Harcourt.”

Yabrifa said the current situation has now made it uncertain if the team would go on the West African tour or travel directly to Israel and then Morrocco.

He however disclosed that he was certain that the team would leave the country on or before Friday.

NAN reports that Bayelsa Queens have been drawn in the competition’s Group B alongside Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wadi Degla of Egypt, and TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Nigerian team will begin their campaign against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on October 31 and Yabrifa is optimistic that the team would do well.

He said: “In spite of the situation in the state, the team is training and preparing hard.

“Our camp is not affected by flood and the same goes for the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium.

“So, in terms of training, we are good to go.”

The Media Officer said the club was optimistic and hopeful of winning the competition which is now in its second edition.

He said: “We have equipped our side with some fresh legs and we are sure that the team is equal to the task.

“We hope to make Nigeria proud in Morocco.”

Bayelsa Queens qualified for the tournament after winning the WAFU B Qualifiers for the Women’s Champions League.

They defeated Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final in Côte d’Ivoire.

A total of eight teams will feature in the final tournament in Morocco from October 30 to November 13.