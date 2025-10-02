Flood Alerts: Niger urges residents to relocate amid dam water release

The Niger State Government has directed residents living along the River Niger and River Kaduna to relocate to safer areas following the release of water from major hydro dams in the state.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) gave the directive on Thursday in a statement signed by its Director-General, Abdullahi Baba-Arah.

He explained that the development was due to the ongoing discharge of water from the Kainji, Shiroro, Zungeru, and Jebba hydroelectric dams.

According to him, the dams are releasing thousands of gallons of water per minute, which could trigger river overflow and widespread flooding in surrounding communities.

“The Nigerian Hydrological Services has advised communities along the River Niger and Kaduna to relocate.

“The dams are releasing thousands of gallons of water per minute, which could lead to the overflow of these rivers.

“The state government hereby advises our communities to limit activities around river banks during this peak rainy season to avoid being flooded.

“People living in riverine areas should relocate to safer grounds already identified,” the statement partly read.

Baba-Arah further urged residents to avoid standing under trees during rainfall and to stay away from substandard structures, citing fresh warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

“NiMet’s latest prediction indicated that the end of the rainy season will be accompanied by violent windstorms.

“As such, people should avoid standing under trees during rainfall and also avoid substandard structures,” he said.

The NSEMA boss disclosed that the state is already experiencing the negative impact of flooding, with houses, farmlands, bridges, and access roads washed away in some local government areas located upstream and downstream of the four dams.

“The LGAs affected include Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mokwa, Lapai, Katcha, Agaie, Suleja, Shiroro, Mashegu, Agwara, Bida, Edati, Munya, Bosso, Chanchaga, Paikoro, and Wushishi. Loss of lives has also been recorded,” he added.

He said assessment of the flood impact is ongoing and that periodic updates will be provided. Baba-Arah called on stakeholders, traditional institutions, residents, and the media to help propagate the safety advisory to the public.