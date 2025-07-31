Flood Alert: NSCDC advises Anambra residents to relocate to higher ground

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has advised residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to the upland due to the looming flood predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHIS).

The State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, gave the advice on Thursday, after assessing the preparedness of the Command’s Disaster Management Unit as precautionary measures to avert flood disasters.

Olatunde said the command, as a proactive measure in mitigating against flooding associated with the rainy season, has embarked on public awareness/advocacy visits, especially in high-risk communities.

The move, he added, is to educate and enlighten the public on the inherent dangers of floods, stressing the need for all and sundry to adopt measures, especially relocation advisories, to avert the impending disaster.

He said, “In adherence to our core mandate of disaster prevention, mitigation, and management, the NSCDC advised residents, particularly those living in flood-prone communities, to relocate to safer areas due to the predicted potential flooding warned by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

“The advice is coming after assessing the preparedness of the Command’s Disaster Management Unit as precautionary measures to avert flood disasters.

“The state Commandant has also directed the Deputy Commandant Nnadi Ngozi in charge of Disaster Management Unit to mobilise an emergency team of personnel to flood-prone areas, intensify public awareness and sensitisation campaigns across all media platforms, and collaborate with traditional rulers, President Generals, and other relevant stakeholders in disaster management across the state.

“Consequently, all area commanders and divisional officers, especially those of high-risk zones like Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North and Ogbaru LGA, respectively, have been tasked to activate immediate preparedness and safe evacuation strategies to ensure residents are not caught unaware.”

