Some Aboh indigenes resident in Abuja have appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency dredge the River Niger to curb the perennial flooding in the community.

They made the call in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

They said that the town was almost being submerged because River Niger was too shallow to retain water.

Glory Oghenerouna decried the yearly flood occurrence in the ancient town and called for a permanent solution to avoid further damage to the town.

According to her, farmlands have been washed away, while the headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area has been relocated to Ashaka, a neighbouring town, where staff members now operate.

She said although the Delta Government had built bridges destroyed by flood in past years, as well as clear drainages in Aboh, more needed to be done to check the recurring incident.

“The solution to the flood is for the Federal Government to dredge River Niger because it has become so shallow that it no longer retains water; that is why we are having this overflow of water.

“If River Niger is dredged, it will contain the large volume of water that is emptied into it during the rainy season,’’ he said.

Another resident, Silas Ijeoma, said the situation was beyond the Delta government and the local government and called for Federal Government intervention.

Francis Opia said that the flood had submerged the road between the checkpoint and Abuator community in Aboh, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

When contacted, Juan Governor, Chairman Ndokwa East LGA urged residents of flood-prone areas of the town to be vigilant as the rains increase.

Governor said that one person got drowned in the flood on Monday, adding that the body of the victim had been recovered and deposited in the mortuary in the town.

“Our people need to be safety conscious during this season,’’ he said, saying that the council was working with relevant authorities to address the situation.