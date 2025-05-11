Flights disrupted as Air Peace plane kills antelope at Asaba airport

An Air Peace plane hit and killed an antelope at Asaba airport on Saturday, causing significant damage to the aircraft and disrupting flights.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu announced the accident on X on Sunday.

He said, “Monitoring reports yesterday indicated that an Air Peace aircraft ran into a large antelope, decimating the animal and leaving the aircraft AOG (aircraft on ground).

“As a result, flights meant to be operated by this aircraft would naturally be disrupted, even though engineers are on the ground to assess and fix the plane. Passengers waiting would naturally be infuriated.

“Incidents like this are literal illustrations of the disruptions NOT caused by the airlines (domestic or international).

“This explainer is for illustration purpose, not to excuse airlines when they fail to do their duties to passengers.”

