Flight pilot dies after crash in Australia

The pilot of a light aircraft died after the plane crashed in Australia’s New South Wales.

Police Tuesday confirmed emergency services were called to Coonabarabran Airport, about 500 kilometres northwest of Sydney, Monday after reports of the accident.

A member of the public went to the aid of the pilot and sole occupant, removing him from the plane and performing CPR until the arrival of police and paramedics, police said.

However, the 57-year-old man, who was yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Police had been told the Cessna 172 light aircraft had left the same airport earlier that day.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.