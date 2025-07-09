Fleeing murder suspect nabbed while trying to sell stolen car

A fleeing murder suspect, Ayomide Oluwadamilare, has been nabbed by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while trying to sell a stolen car.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, revealed this in a statement she issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

Odutola said Oluwadamilare was linked to the gruesome killing of Kola Adun, a resident of River Valley Estate, Ojodu Berger, whose decomposing body was discovered in his home.

On July 7, 2025, at about 1pm, the Divisional Police Officer of Ojodu Abiodun Division received a distress call from the Mubarak area in Akute, reporting an unusual stench emanating from a residence.

Officers immediately responded and proceeded to Ogunmoyero Street, River Valley Estate, where they carried out forced entry into the premises and found the lifeless body of Adun on the first floor, bearing visible stab wounds.

Bloodstains were discovered at the scene, and his Toyota Camry car with Registration Number: LAGOS AAA 193 GC, was missing.

Suspicion was raised on the morning July 6, 2025 when a friend of the deceased went to pick him up for church service and discovered that the gate was locked from the outside and calls to the victim went unanswered before the phone went switched off.

He alerted the family and reported the matter at Ojodu Abiodun Police Station.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Oluwadamilare, his former driver, who is 25 years old, unlawfully entered the residence on July 5, 2025 with the intent to rob.

He stabbed Adun to death and fled with the deceased’s vehicle.

A breakthrough occurred when the suspect attempted to sell the stolen vehicle to a car dealer in Ijede, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The dealer, suspicious of the suspect, contacted the police, leading to his prompt arrest at the point of sale.

The remains of the deceased have been evacuated to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State for autopsy, while the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta for discreet investigation and prosecution.

