Faisal, the son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.

This was disclosed in court on Thursday as the trial of Faisal, whose father was also arrested after fleeing to the Republic of Niger, continued.

Faisal had jumped bail with Justice Okon Abang on November 24, 2020 revoking the bail granted him.

Abang ordered his arrest, adding that his surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency, Umar Dan-Galadima, should appear in court.

At the resumed hearing in the case on Thursday, the surety’s lawyer, M. E. Sheriff, urged the court to suspend the hearing of the forfeiture proceedings on the grounds that he got information that Faisal had been arrested.

He said: “My lord, I was reliably informed that the Defendant had been arrested.

“He was arrested last night and he is in custody.”

The prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdullah, also confirmed the development.

Abdullah, however, said Faisal was yet to be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.