The protest by some aggrieved youths on Wednesday at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State against the escape from custody of suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, turned violent, resulting in the attack of some policemen.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the protesting youths had wielded placards with various inscriptions demanding the rearrest of Shodipe, who is aged 19.

The protest, however, turned violent with the youths attacking security personnel at the command with stones and other dangerous objects.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN.

Fadeyi said members of the National Association of Nigerian Students came to the command headquarters to protest the escape of Shodipe.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, with all the management, came around to attend to them and allow them express their grievances.

“They made series of demands, including that the escaped suspect be rearrested, and the CP assured them that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that the suspect is rearrested and brought to book.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner appealed to the protesters although they eventually became violent and were dispersed.

He, however, said no officer sustained injury during the attack.

“We gave them the opportunity to do whatever they wanted to do and we were just standing by to ensure that there was no break down of law and order,” Fadeyi said.