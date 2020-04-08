Fleeing COVID-19 suspect, 26 others quarantined in Niger

A runaway suspect has been nabbed and quarantined alongside 26 other persons in an isolation centre at Shanu village, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The 26 persons were quarantined following the suspicion that they may have had contact with the runaway suspect who is believed to have contracted the Coronavirus Disease.

The Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi, made this disclosure on Wednesday during an interaction with newsmen at the premises of the facility, otherwise known as Social Mobilization Centre, Minna.

Sidi said: “Prior to the discovery of the quarantined suspects, family members of one of the suspects based in Lagos State had made a telephone call to other members of the family based in Makera, in Mashegu Local Government Area of the State, notifying them of his status.”

He added that the suspect boarded his own vehicle and was traveling to Makera from Lagos State amidst serious coughs and with the suspicion that he might have had contacts with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos, after which he decided to travel to the village for obvious reasons.

Sidi stated further that no sooner that the relations of the suspect in Makera community in Mashegu LGA received the information about the poor condition of health of the suspect, that they contacted the State COVID-19 Task Force, which sprung into action.

He said the family members called for the suspect to be taken to an isolation centre as soon as he arrived in the State.

This, according to the Commissioner of Health and Hospital Services, was against the backdrop of the insistence of the suspect’s family members in the village not to allow him to gain entrance to their family house as soon as he arrived in the village from Lagos.

Furthermore, Sidi said: “The suspect who might have gotten feelers about the plans of his family members in Makera, parked his newly bought vehicle somewhere within the village, disguised as an ordinary person and boarded a Canter Truck that was traveling to Wushishi Local Government Area of the state alongside 26 people.

He said: “Thanks to God, we (the State Government) were already ahead of him to take him to an isolation centre alongside the other 26 other passengers with whom he had boarded the truck from Mashegu Local Government Area of the state to the facility where they are being quarantined since Monday.

“Basically, we have these 27 persons here that might have had contact with some of the people that had contacts with coronavirus disease, coming from an area considered as an epic centre in Lagos, although, they have not been confirmed positive of COVID-19.

“But because of the directive by the World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to quarantine such people, that is what we are doing and that is why they are being quarantined for a minimum of 14 days pending the outcome of the tests we conducted on them that has been taken to NCDC, Abuja for analysis.”

Sidi assured that the results of the tests will be ready by next week, adding: “The moment the Niger State Ministry of Health and Hospital Services receives the results, we will determine how long the people will stay at the Isolation centre.”