Fleeing bandits from neighbouring states attacking Niger — SSG

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, says bandits attacking communities in the state are those fleeing from neighbouring states such as Zamfara and Kaduna.

Matane disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday.

He explained that the escalation of security challenges in the state was as a result of the ongoing operation by security personnel in Zamfara and Kaduna States, which had forced the bandits to flee to neighbouring states.

He disclosed that about 18,000 cattle rustled by bandits from communities in the state had ended up in Zamfara State.

He said: “These criminals don’t only rustle cattle, they also kidnap human beings and take them to somewhere around Zamfara and Kaduna States.

“Because our state shares borders with other states, we have in recent times suffered the infiltration of bandits and kidnappers crossing over to the state.”

The SSG mentioned some of the local government areas worst hit by the attacks to include Shiroro, Rafi, Munya, Mariga and lately Mashegu as well as Lapai.

Matane said many communities displaced and dislocated during the crisis were now taking shelter in Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state.

Matane said that the State Government had expended resources to address and curb the menace through partnership with conventional security agencies.

NAN.