Flamingos depart Turkey for India

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos have flown out of Turkey after a 10-day training camp in final preparation for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India.



The team of 21 players and 12 officials flew out of the Istanbul International Airport to Goa – the Indian city where the Flamingos will prosecute their group B games against Germany and New Zealand. They will fly to Bhubaneswar for their final game against Chile.



During their 10-day camping in the Turkish city of Kocaeli, the Flamingos defeated Galatasaray Women team 3-1 with a brace from Edidiong Etim and one by top scorer Opeyemi Ajakaye.



However, they lost their second friendly 1-3 to Fenerbahce Women at the same venue.



Their first match of the World Cup campaign will be against top dogs Germany on Wednesday, 11th October.