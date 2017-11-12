Flamingoes begin training for Ethiopia tie

Head Coach of the U17 women national team, Flamingoes, Bala Nikyu, will open camp early this week as the girls begin preparations for next month’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia.

Nigeria will take on the Ethiopians in the first round of the African qualifying series of the sixth edition of the global competition, which debuted in New Zealand in 2008.

The 2018 finals will be held in Uruguay.

“Nikyu and his assistants will open the team camp early this week. They know what is at stake and will give their best to raise a team that will do Nigeria proud not only in the qualifiers but the global championship proper,” the Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, said.

Nikyu’s assistants include former Nigerian international Toyin Ayinla, who is the First Assistant Coach; Ajuma Peter Otache, who is the Second Assistant Coach; and Christian Obi, who is the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.