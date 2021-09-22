FixPolitics mourns social change advocate, Mailafia

FixPolitics, a citizens-led research-based initiative, has expressed deep sadness and grief over the death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and foremost advocate for social change, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

FixPolitics, an initiative, was designed to be executed as a ‘Big Push’ for structural change of politics and governance in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, the Executive Director, Anthony Ubani, extolled the late Mailafia as a “courageous patriot and a strong advocate for good governance, justice and equity in Nigeria.”

Ubani noted that Mailafia was an official of the African Development Bank Group and former presidential adviser in Nigeria. He also served as the Chief of Staff to the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.

“A renowned international development economist, Mailafia served as the deputy governor of CBN, during which he played a principal role in the banking consolidation exercise of 2005/06 that led to the reform of the Nigerian banking sector.

“On the international scene, Mailafia conducted several missions throughout Africa to supervise projects in power, agriculture and industry,” Ubani said, adding that he found his voice and purpose as a fearless and dogged advocate for social change at home in Nigeria until his death at the age of 64.

Commiserating with the deceased’s family, the people of Kaduna State and all lovers of good governance, development, peace and justice, #FixPolitics prayed God to grant the soul of the departed rest and fortitude to loved ones to bear the loss.