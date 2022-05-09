FixPolitics demands resignation, sack of CBN governor

The #FixPolitics Initiative has called for the immediate resignation or sack of the Governor, Central Bank Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for obtaining the All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form.

For the group, this will restore confidence in the management and integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

In a statement on Monday, #FixPolitics said Emefiele breached both constitutional provisions and non-legal conventions of international best practice for central bank governors, by obtaining the form.

The statement signed by the Executive Director of #FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, was issued through the spokesperson, Ozioma Ubabukoh.

It reads, “All over the world, democratic governments are sustained by the rule of law and conventions of good governance that are accepted as binding non-legal practices.

“These conventions are typically a set of unwritten rules of behaviour or conduct that public service officials, whether elected or appointed, must follow.”

A citizens-led, research-based movement designed to structurally innovate politics in Africa, #FixPolitics cited Section 9 of the CBN Act, which provides that “the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and, while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation.”

It submitted the CBN governor acted contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 9 of the CBN Act when he obtained a presidential nomination form, and ran foul of best practice and good governance principles, which forbid central bank governors from displaying and engaging in partisan political behaviour.

“To make matters worse, this brazen action from the CBN governor is coming at a time of great economic turmoil, when he ought to be devoting the whole of his time and attention to finding solutions to the Nigerian economy, which is lying comatose in the intensive care unit; monetary instability and policy inconsistency, which continue to hobble the naira and double-digit inflation, which has pushed prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians,” #FixPolitics stated.

In the event that Emefiele fails to heed the call to resign, the initiative urges Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him from office, in exercise of his powers in accordance with Section 11(2)(f) of the CBN Act, which states, “A CBN governor can be removed by the President, provided the removal shall be supported by two-third majority of the Senate praying that he so be removed.”

#FixPolitics said the fact that Emefiele rejected the form bought for him by proxy groups is an afterthought, an attempt to play bait and switch with Nigerians and does not change anything.

It added, “This ruse by the CBN governor, if anything, is a further demonstration of his unserious attitude to the sensitive position he occupies and the disdain with which elected and appointed public officials treat Nigerian citizens.

“It is important to state that the continuing breach of all known good governance principles, particularly as they relate to transparency, accountability and integrity by members of the ruling political class, only serves to encourage lawlessness and a painful erosion of the soul of our hard won democracy.”

Despite the rejection of the form, Emefiele seems to be ready for the APC primary ballot.

He has reportedly filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, through Chief Mike Ozekhome, praying for a declaration that he is not bound to resign as CBN helmsman to participate in the primary election.