#FixPolitics is set to commence operations at its unconventional “School of Politics, Policy, and Governance”.

The SPPG is part of the group’s agenda to build value-based political thinkers of economic and human development in Africa.

The school, designed to provide a threshold of knowledge for public office seekers, will begin to accept applications in January 2021, according to a statement by the Publicist and Spokesperson of FixPolitics, Ozioma Ubabukoh, on Friday.

#FixPolitics said the foundational programme would come with a careful blend of global, continental and Nigerian-based learning.

The statement said: “An unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative is uniquely designed to transform politics in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, by building a massive base and pipeline of a new value-based and disruptive thinking political class with the requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex problems of development.

“It is a transformative opportunity for current and future leaders with a commitment to public service.

“We offer a unique opportunity for our students to learn from leading academics and practitioners in the fields of politics, policy, and governance as they interact among themselves to build a new class of political leadership talent base for Nigeria.”

It noted that the increasing evidence of lack of leadership, efficient and good governance impede economic and human development, “which have eroded countries’ trust in Africa’s democratic institutions, among others”.

It also said: “Corruption remains pervasive as the ruling elite live flamboyant lifestyles, looting public funds at the expense of ordinary citizens. Very often, even the minimum expectations of citizens towards their government, are seldom met. The range of unmet citizens’ expectations from governance has kept on growing wider and deeper.”

The SPPG will cover courses in politics, ethics and leadership; political economy and engagement in a democracy; economic and sector policies for inclusive growth and shared prosperity; good governance, institutions building and citizens’ engagement; trends in public leadership and innovations; running for political office and capstone community projects, #FixPolitics highlighted.

The statement said: “We envision a programme that can run yearly for two cohorts of 500 participants with a six-month curriculum comprising seven thematic clusters identified as spheres that are key to the development of a peaceful, prosperous and progressive country in the 21st-century.

“We have built a digital collaborative learning model that is scalable and allows borderless education of students wherever they are, around Nigeria and beyond. The SPPG teaching system can be leveraged to deliver a transformational Certificate in Public Leadership and Politics.”

Meanwhile, the Interim Chief Executive Officer, SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, said: “The school is a game-changer. This is what we have been waiting for – an opportunity to build a new class of political leaders known for their character, competence and strong capacity to deliver on their promise of good governance and excellent leadership.”

Detailed information on enrollment, admissions, programme structure, among others, are available at: www.thesppg.org.

#FixPolitics is the brainchild of Nigeria’s former Minister of Education and former Vice President of the World Bank, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.