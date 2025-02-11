Five-year-old rescued as police nab suspected child trafficker in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a suspected child trafficker, Onyinyechi Emeka, 40, during a stop-and-search operation in the Okigwe area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the PPRO, the officers also rescued a five-year-old boy during the operation.

Okoye said the suspect, from Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia, was arrested on February 7 while travelling to Ebonyi with the child.

“Investigations revealed that the boy had been stolen from his mother’s shop at No. 22 Chimezie Street, Obohia, in Abia State.

“The suspect initially claimed the boy was her sister’s son, but inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion,” Okoye said.

He said the child, displaying remarkable awareness, provided his father’s phone number. This led to his identification as a missing child reported in Abia.

Also Read:

Okoye said further investigations revealed that the suspect had received ₦30,000 from a syndicate to deliver the child to a buyer in Ebonyi.

He said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further enquiries to apprehend other syndicate members.

He added that the suspect will face prosecution upon conclusion of investigations.

The police spokesman urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure their children’s safety.

He also advised the public to be security-conscious, observe their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

NAN

Post Views: 1