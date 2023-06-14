Five unemployed youths docked for allegedly attacking neighbour, wife

The police on Wednesday arraigned five youths in a Grade I Area court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly beating up their neighbour and his wife.

The police charged Abuchi Njoku, Rejoice Njoku, Chidera Njoku, Nwanchukwu Chidera and Mary Nwanchukwu all who lives at phase III Jikwoyi, Abuja with joint act and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendants attacked the complainant, Anthony Okafor and his wife, Ngozi.

He said, during police investigation, the defendants admitted to have committed the offence.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Jikwoyi police station, Abuja, by Okafor.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 240 of the penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayayna admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one reliable surety.

He adjourned the case until June 16.