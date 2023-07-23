Five undergraduates convicted for internet-related fraud

828 828

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of five undergraduates of various tertiary institutions: Chidebere Stanley Opara (Avail Hollywood), Manasseh Sefa Ephraim (aka Felicia_dannyels), Victor Odeh (aka Christopher Anderson), Chukwukere Obinna Paul (aka Shaun Lee) and Enyogu Etim Ekpo (aka Henry Wilson; JASDAV7).

They were convicted by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a count charge bordering on internet fraud.

They were all arrested in a sting operation in Kaduna.

Investigation revealed how they created fictitious accounts on various social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims, mostly foreigners.

The charge against Opara said the defendant “sometime in May, 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, impersonated one Avail Hollywood (an American Citizen) on ‘Google Chat’ (an online social media application) and in such assumed character cheated one Duke Hardy. The offence is contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

Odeh was said to have “between January and July, 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence, to wit: cheating by Impersonation and in such an attempt falsely presented yourself as one Christopher Anderson (a white man from Denver, Colorado, USA) to one Rhonda Evans on ‘facebook’ (an online social media application) in order to cheat her and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

Also Read:

They pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

In the light of their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, E. K. Garba, M. E. Eimonye and K. S, Ogunlade, urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine each.

They are to further forfeit all proceeds of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.